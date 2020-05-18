Check Out Top Seeds & Matchups in the MSHSL Nickname Bracket
With spring sports canceled because of the pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League is helping to provide some sports substance with a high school nickname bracket.
It’s a 64-school tournament, similar to NCAA basketball’s March Madness, and matchup winners will be decided by a public vote. The MSHSL’s John Millea created the bracket, seeding the top eight nicknames in four regions with each school’s first-round opponent selected by random draw.
You can see the full bracket here and matchups here, and below are the teams that received a seed.
No. 1 seeds:
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms
Moorhead Spuds
Thief River Falls Prowlers
Wabasso Rabbits
No. 2 seeds:
Lanesburo Burros
Fergus Falls Otters
Wrenshall Wrens
Grand Meadow Superlarks
No. 3 seeds:
Triton Cobras
Winona Winhawks
Perham Yellowjackets
Yellow Medicine East Sting
No. 4 seeds
Elk River Elks
Aitkin Gobblers
Minneapolis North/North St. Paul Polars
Esko Eskomos
No. 5 seeds
International Falls Broncos
Kimball Cubs
Badger Greenbush-Middle River Gators
Blackduck Drakes
No. 6 seeds
Sauk Centre Mainstreeters
Stiller/Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies
Eastview Lightning
No. 7 seeds
St. Paul Johnson Governors
Breckenridge Cowboys
McGregor Mercuries
Hawley Nuggets
No. 8 seeds
Edgerton Flying Dutchmen
Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
Brooklyn Center Centaurs
Chatfield Gophers
“Voting will take place on Twitter and begin Monday, May 18. Follow me @MSHSLjohn on Twitter to see the matchups and cast your votes,” Millea wrote.