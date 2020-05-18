Check Out Top Seeds & Matchups in the MSHSL Nickname Bracket

With spring sports canceled because of the pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League is helping to provide some sports substance with a high school nickname bracket.

It’s a 64-school tournament, similar to NCAA basketball’s March Madness, and matchup winners will be decided by a public vote. The MSHSL’s John Millea created the bracket, seeding the top eight nicknames in four regions with each school’s first-round opponent selected by random draw.

You can see the full bracket here and matchups here, and below are the teams that received a seed.

No. 1 seeds:

Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms

Moorhead Spuds

Thief River Falls Prowlers

Wabasso Rabbits

No. 2 seeds:

Lanesburo Burros

Fergus Falls Otters

Wrenshall Wrens

Grand Meadow Superlarks

No. 3 seeds:

Triton Cobras

Winona Winhawks

Perham Yellowjackets

Yellow Medicine East Sting

No. 4 seeds

Elk River Elks

Aitkin Gobblers

Minneapolis North/North St. Paul Polars

Esko Eskomos

No. 5 seeds

International Falls Broncos

Kimball Cubs

Badger Greenbush-Middle River Gators

Blackduck Drakes

No. 6 seeds

Sauk Centre Mainstreeters

Stiller/Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies

Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

Eastview Lightning

No. 7 seeds

St. Paul Johnson Governors

Breckenridge Cowboys

McGregor Mercuries

Hawley Nuggets

No. 8 seeds

Edgerton Flying Dutchmen

Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks

Brooklyn Center Centaurs

Chatfield Gophers

“Voting will take place on Twitter and begin Monday, May 18. Follow me @MSHSLjohn on Twitter to see the matchups and cast your votes,” Millea wrote.