Cheese Curds & Uncle Jesse–John Stamos Is Coming To The MN State Fair!

In what might be the greatest news in the history of music, John Stamos has announced that he is joining The Beach Boys during their summer tour, and yes, that means he’ll be joining them when they play the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair.

Stamos made the announcement on his Twitter page Monday afternoon, listing five dates he’ll be with them, including the Aug. 27 show at the State Fair. Tickets are still available right here.

Stamos, known for his role as “Jesse Katsopolis,” aka uncle Jesse, on the insanely popular television sitcom Full House, is a real-life musician who has randomly joined The Beach Boys on tour going all the way back to 1985.

Based on his history with The Beach Boys, it should be expected that Stamos will rock some guitar and the drums. In fact, Stamos plays the conga, bongos and steel drum in their 1988 music video for “Kokomo.”

Source: bringmethenews.com

