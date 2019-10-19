Cherry Street bus stop moves back to permanent location next week

(Mankato, MN) – The Cherry Street bus station will move back to its permanent Cherry Street location next week.

The Cherry Street reconstruction project is almost complete, and Wednesday, Oct the temporary transit hub on Second Sreet will be moved back to its normal location.

Staff will be on-site to assist as needed during the transition.

