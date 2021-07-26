Chevelle coming to Mankato

Rock band Chevelle will perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center next month.

Chevelle will take the stage at the Grand Hall on Saturday, September 25. Tickets start at $34.50 + fees.

The band, consisting of brothers Pet and Sam Loeffler, released their 9th album, NIRATIAS, in March. Chevelle has sold over 5 million albums in the United States alone, including the 2002 multi-platinum Wonder What’s Next album.

Tickets for Chevelle go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the event center ticket office.