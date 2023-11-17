Chicago men accused of robbing Waseca gas station

Two Chicago men are accused of robbing a gas station in Waseca.

Kiwand Keuonte Brown, 25, and Jaylan Whitley, 22, were each charged Monday in Waseca County Court with three counts of felony 1st-degree aggravated robbery.

According to a criminal complaint, Brown and Whitely entered the By the Way gas station in Waseca around 8 p.m. on November 11 and ordered three employees – a woman and two males – to the ground while pointing guns at them.

The complaint says the suspects went through the pockets of the victims and took the woman’s purse, which contained $100 to $200 in cash, as well as a Note 9 phone and a wallet from one of the male victims.

About $346 in cash was stolen from the till, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told police they saw the two male suspects run from the store and enter a white sedan, which left eastbound on Old Highway 14. The vehicle was later located and stopped in Steele County. Brown and Whitley – who had allegedly been wearing facemasks during the robbery – were identified by their clothing, which police recognized from surveillance video, according to the complaint.

Investigators say a Daisy semi-automatic BB gun was found in the vehicle. Court documents say the stolen purse and several blue latex gloves were recovered from the roadway between Waseca and Owatonna.

Inside the vehicle, police found the packaging for the BB gun, the cell phone, and other items, according to the complaint.