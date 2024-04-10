Chick-Fil-A opening restaurant near River Hills Malls
April 10, 2024 9:20AM CDT
Chick-Fil-A is planning to open a full-sized location in Mankato soon.
The popular fast-chicken chain plans to build in the location of the former Party City building, which would be razed to make way for the restaurant.
An application for a conditional use permit filed with the city indicates the business would operate from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
There is currently a scaled-down version of the restaurant at Minnesota State University Mankato’s Centennial Student Union.