Chick-Fil-A opening restaurant near River Hills Malls

Chick-Fil-A is planning to open a full-sized location in Mankato soon.

The popular fast-chicken chain plans to build in the location of the former Party City building, which would be razed to make way for the restaurant.

An application for a conditional use permit filed with the city indicates the business would operate from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

There is currently a scaled-down version of the restaurant at Minnesota State University Mankato’s Centennial Student Union.