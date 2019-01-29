Chick-fil-A Unveils This Heart-Shaped Creation for Valentine’s Day

Forget roses and chocolates.

This year, you can give your loved ones Chick-fil-A for Valentine’s Day.

Participating locations will offer a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container, according to the chain.

The trays were available at restaurants starting Jan. 21.

One of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day is to do something small, and when it’s least expected! Whether you pay for your colleague’s cup of coffee or slip a note of encouragement in a friend’s purse, a little kindness goes a long way.

