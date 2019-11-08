Chicken recall: Product potentially contaminated with metal was shipped to Minnesota

(Washington) – An Arkansas poultry producer is recalling products shipped to eight states that could potentially be contaminated with metal.

The United States Department of Agriculture says the items were produced at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. in Gentry, Arkansas between October 21 and November 4. The items were shipped to Minnesota and seven other states.

The problem was discovered by the Simmons company during processing.

Affected products and lot numbers are listed on the USDA website.

In a statement, Simmons said there have been no confirmed reports of any illness or injuries resulting from consumption.

