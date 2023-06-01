Chickens killed in rural New Ulm shed fire started by heat lamp

Chickens were killed in a shed fire started by a heat lamp in rural New Ulm on Wednesday morning.

The New Ulm Fire Department responded to an address on 200th Ave between New Ulm and Essig just before 7 a.m. The small chicken coop where the fire originated was already destroyed when firefighters arrived on the scene, and the blaze had spread to two other sheds, according to a New Ulm Fire Department press release.

Officials say one small shed suffered heavy damage, while a larger shed sustained moderate damage. An unknown number of chickens perished in the fire. There were no injuries reported by residents or firefighters.