Chief deputy announces run for Waseca County Sheriff

The Chief Deputy in Waseca County has announced he’ll run for sheriff.

Trevor Kanewischer, who has been with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years, says he is ready for a new challenge and opportunity in Waseca County.

Kanewischer has spent his last 11 years with the sheriff’s department as the Chief Deputy to retiring Sheriff Brad Milbrath, the third sheriff Kanewischer has worked under during his tenure.

Kanewischer says his supervisory experience, leadership skills, and ability to organize and collaborate with local organizations make him the best-qualified candidate for the sheriff’s position.