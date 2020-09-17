Child approached by man under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Rapidan

(Mankato, MN) – A child in Rapidan was approached by an unknown man in a vehicle Wednesday in what police call suspicious circumstances.

According to a press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl told her mother that the man stopped his car and asked if she was going to the Dam Store, then said “come on.” The car drove away when the girl walked back to her house, police say.

Police say the incident happened at about 7:44 a.m. on Rapidan Ave near County Rd 9.

The vehicle was described as a small, older, dark blue car with four doors. The man was described as white and skinny, between 35 and 45-year-old, with blonde hair, a beard, and green eyes.

Patrols have been increased in the area, according to the media release. The Blue Earth County Sheriff will continue efforts to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (507) 304-4863.