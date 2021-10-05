Child bicyclist injured in Madison Lake crash

A North Mankato girl was injured in Madison Lake Sunday afternoon when her bicycle was hit by a car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Nyanath Buom Both, 11, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m. at Highway 60 and 3rd St.

A crash report says a Chevy Malibu driven by Hunter Storm Kleeberger, 20, of Waterville, was westbound on Highway 60 when it collided with a Nissan Rougue. The Rogue then collided with Both on her bicycle, according to the state patrol. Kleeberger’s Malibu then continued west and collided with a parked Jeep.

The Nissan Rogue driver was identified as 45-year-old Kim Holien of Eagle Lake. Neither Holien or her 16-year-old passenger were injured.

Kleeberger was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.