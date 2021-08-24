Child critically injured, 3 others hurt in Northfield crash involving four juveniles

Four juveniles were injured, one critically, in a crash in Rice County Thursday night.

The crash happened in Northfield at 10:39 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The patrol says a juvenile female was driving the Honda Accord west on Highway 19 when the car hit a river bridge and slid down an embankment.

There were three minor girls who were passengers in the Honda when it crashed. One of the girls suffered life-threatening injuries, but the patrol report doesn’t indicate she was transported to a hospital.

The driver and the other two passengers had non-life threatening injuries but weren’t hospitalized, according to the patrol report.

The girls’ ages, names, and hometowns were not disclosed in the report.