Child critically injured in South Bend Township crash

A child was critically injured when a pickup and an SUV collided in South Bend Township Saturday afternoon.

Kellan Ahlma, 6, of Mankato, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries following the crash.

A state patrol crash report says Kellan Ahlma was a passenger in an SUV driven by Rebecca Ahlma, 42, of Janesville.

The report says the SUV was northbound on Co Rd 33, and a pickup driven by 24-year-old Austin David Smith of Mankato, was westbound on Co Rd 90 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, just after 3 p.m.

Neither driver was injured in the crash.