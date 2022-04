A boy died following an accident involving a vehicle in Redwood County Friday evening.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a “vehicle vs. child” accident near the intersection of Co Rd 6 and Jade Ave at 5:56 p.m.

A press release says the child later succumbed to his injuries. His name and age were not released.

Minnesota State Patrol, Wabasso Ambulance, Wabasso Fire Department, Centra Care Ambulance, and North Air Care assisted on the scene.