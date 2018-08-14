Child Dies In Swing Set Collapse In Southern Minnesota

A child was killed in a swing set accident on Monday morning in Zumbrota, Minnesota.

The tragedy happened when a swing set at a residence collapsed on top of a 4 year old who was swinging at the time, according to the Zumbrota Police Department.

A 911 call came in around 10:12 a.m. to report the incident and Zumbrota Area Ambulance Service was at the scene within minutes. Air care was also dispatched, but life-saving efforts were exhausted and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office.

Zumbrota is located about 25 miles north of Rochester, or 60 miles south of Minneapolis.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook