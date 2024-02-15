Child, driver injured when school bus, cars collide in North Mankato

A child and an adult driver were injured in North Mankato Thursday morning when a school bus and two vehicles collided.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Timm Rd (Co Rd 13) and Lookout Dr. First responders arrived to find the east side of the intersection completely blocked, and significant damage to all three vehicles involved.

The 55-year-old Mankato woman who was driving one of the vehicles was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with minor injuries.

There were seven children on the bus at the time of the crash, according to a press release from North Mankato police. A nine-year-old boy sustained a minor injury. All the children were picked up at the scene.

The school bus driver and the third driver were not injured.

Police say road conditions likely played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation by North Mankato police and the Minnesota State Patrol.