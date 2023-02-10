Getty Images

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for suggesting there should be child-free suburbs. “I would like to know when somebody’s planning on opening an adult’s-only suburb where everything in it is only for adults,” she said. “Because I’m so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming and I just have to put up with it.” Seems the woman, who’s from Australia, was upset that kids were playing in the lap-swimming section of her local pool, instead of staying in the kid area. Thoughts?