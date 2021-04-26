Child from southwestern Minnesota has died of COVID, says MDH.

A school-aged child has died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday.

The child was a 10-year-old who lived in southwestern Minnesota, according to state health officials.

MDH said in a statement that they are “deeply saddened” by the death. “While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children,” says the statement.

The death will be included in Thursday’s school data update.

To date, three Minnesota children under age 18 have died of the coronavirus.