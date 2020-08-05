Child hospitalized after being hit by car in Makato

(Mankato, MN) – A child was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Mankato Tuesday night.

Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said the 7-year-old boy was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following the 7:56 p.m. accident.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Elizabeth Marie Taplin, 21, of New Ulm. Taplin was northbound on North 4th St, and the boy was bicycling west on Rock St when the crash occurred. Schisel said the boy didn’t stop and went out into the roadway.

Taplin not cited, according to police. Schisel didn’t have an update on the boy’s condition.