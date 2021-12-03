Child injured in Freeborn County UTV crash

A child was seriously injured in a UTV crash Monday evening in Freeborn County.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Rd 34 & County Rd 19 just after 5 p.m.

The victim was a 6-year-old Austin girl, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office. The child was thrown from the vehicle when the driver made a sudden turn to avoid hitting a fence, a sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed.

The girl was treated at the scene, then airlifted to a Rochester facility.

The driver, a 10-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries.

Neither child was wearing a helmet or a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office.