Child missing in corn field in Redwood County for 4 hours found safe

A two-year-old child that went missing in a cornfield Tuesday in rural Redwood County has been found safe.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 45000 block of 230th St – between Evan and Morgan – just after 2:30 p.m. – for a missing juvenile.

Police say the child had walked into a field north of the property. The toddler was found east of the property just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The baby was treated and released at the scene.

A number of local and state agencies, along with local volunteers, helped find the child.