Child porn charges filed against New Ulm man accused of soliciting minor

A New Ulm man who was accused of soliciting a minor in Freeborn County is now facing child pornography charges.

Roger Myron Yarger, 58, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County Court with five counts of felony possession of pornographic work of a minor.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched Yarger’s rural Blue Earth County residence after he was charged last month with child solicitation.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators discovered a string of texts between Yarger and a man who offered his juvenile daughter to Yarger for sex. The man is identified in the complaint as “KG,” a 32-year-old Minnesota man.

The complaint says KG had responded to an online ad placed by Yarger and the two men texted about “what KG’s daughter was willing to do sexually.” Yarger allegedly asked: “what has she done or like to do?”

The complaint says KG sent Yarger three photographs of the six to eight-year-old victim. Police say two of the photographs were sexual. Yarger responded “very nice” to the photos, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Yarger and KG talked about meeting so Yarger could have intercourse with the girl and both men could participate. The complaint says the men talked about “tying her up, being rough with her, and forced stuff.” Investigators say the conversation continued with the men discussing how rough they could be with the girl and where they could leave marks, and how “hot” it was to make the child “scream and cry” as they raped her.

The complaint Yarger also talked about his sexual fantasies of choking the child and forcing her to drink his urine. The two men allegedly also discussed sexually assaulting the victim at the same time.

Yarger also requested a photo of the girl’s genitals, which KG sent him, according to the complaint. Police say photographs showed sexual trauma in the girl’s private areas, which Yarger called “amazing.”

Yarger sent other messages about wanting to sexually assault prepubescent boys and girls, according to the complaint, and admitted to having sexual fantasies about his relatives.

Yarger is currently in custody in Freeborn County.