Child Seriously Injured After Being ‘Thrown’ From 3rd Floor at Mall of America

A child was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after being thrown from a third floor balcony at Mall of America.

Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts says that a 24-year-old man is in custody after the incident in the southeast court of the MOA at 10:17 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police that the child, who is reportedly 5-years-old, might have been “pushed or thrown” from the 3rd level of the mall, landing on the 1st level.

They suffered “significant injuries” and are currently receiving care at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. Their mother is with them.

There’s not believed to be a relationship between the child or the family of the child and the suspect, who “took off running” after the incident.

A small area of the mall has been cordoned off while officers and investigators process the scene.

Metro Transit announced at 10:55 a.m. that the Blue Line train to and from MOA has been halted due to police activity at the mall.

Source: bringmethenews.com

