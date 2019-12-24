      Weather Alert

Child struck by pickup in parking lot

Dec 24, 2019 @ 3:00am

(Mankato, MN) – Charges are pending after a juvenile was struck by a pickup truck in a parking lot Sunday.

Mankato Public Safety says the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at 1850 Adams Street.  Police say a 2005 Ford Ranger stuck the juvenile victim, who was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect driver turned himself in, according to police.  He was identified as an 18-year-old Eagle Lake man.

Hooray!