Child struck by pickup in parking lot

(Mankato, MN) – Charges are pending after a juvenile was struck by a pickup truck in a parking lot Sunday.

Mankato Public Safety says the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at 1850 Adams Street. Police say a 2005 Ford Ranger stuck the juvenile victim, who was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect driver turned himself in, according to police. He was identified as an 18-year-old Eagle Lake man.