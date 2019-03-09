Children escape injury, pets perish in Faribault County fire

(Blue Earth, MN) – Four children managed to escape a fire at a home in Faribault County early this morning.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire at 201 North 3rd Street in Kiester at 3:31 a.m.

The four children in the house at the time of the fire safely escaped and were transported to an Albert Lea hospital for observation.

Several pets died and were found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross will assist the family with temporary housing.

