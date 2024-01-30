Children’s Museum making a big community impact
January 30, 2024 1:40PM CST
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is making a big impact in the community.
The museum contributed more than $5.5 million annually to the local economy, according to the findings of an economic impact report, which also found that museum events and exhibits attract over 100,000 visitors per year.
The report, conducted by Mankato State University graduate students, indicated that the average visitor spends $39 and the museum has created 58 jobs.