Children’s Museum offering camps for early-off school days

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is offering a new camp experience for kids on shorter school days.

The museum will offer Curiosity Camps for kindergarten through third grade on early-off days. The camps are designed to transform the shorter school days into enriching and fun experiences.

Parents do not need to stay during the camps, which are led by licensed educators. A camp is scheduled for January 10, with more in the school months to follow.

REGISTER FOR CAMP