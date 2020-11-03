Chilly? It’s Good For Your Brain!

Here’s one reason to welcome the colder temperatures of fall and winter: It can boost your brainpower! Stanford University found that people perform mentally challenging tasks better when temperatures are colder. And cold temps also improve our decision-making ability. Part of the reason is because, in HOT weather, our body uses more energy to cool us down and regulate our core temperature, so we don’t overheat.



But in COLDER weather, we have more brain energy available, since we don’t have to use up that energy just to regulate our body temperature. Plus, cold air stimulates the brain and nervous system, giving you a boost of alertness. Cold weather also reduces inflammation. And our brains are especially sensitive to inflammation, which can lead to brain fog and difficulty concentrating. Put it all together and a brisk and chilly day can give your brainpower a boost!