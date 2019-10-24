Chipotle Is Giving Out $4 Booritos Again This Halloween—If You Dress Up

Halloween is a week away, and all your favorite brands are in the spirit of spooky season. Chipotle is bringing back our favorite deal—Booritos! They’ll only cost $4 for all the spicy goodness you can handle, but there’s a catch.

The Chipotle Booritos include all your favorite stuffings like rice, beans, cheese, meat and more for only $4. (Not so sure about that extra dollop of guac, though.) The deal also includes burrito bowls, salads or an order of tacos, all at that same sweet price.

So what do you have to do? Just show up in a costume!

If Chipotle Booritos sound like the right way to kick off your Halloween bash, you’ll have to move fast. Chipotle is only offering Booritos on Halloween and only from 3 p.m. local time to close. There’s no doubt all the ghouls and ghosts will be lined up around the block to get a bite of this deal, so don’t wait!

