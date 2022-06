Chipotle and Starbucks are coming to Upper North Mankato, city officials announced Monday.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant and the coffee shop will be situated at 1721 Lor Ray Drive, a 1.6-acre lot between Walgreens and the Shell gas station.

At Monday’s meeting, the North Mankato City Council approved the final plat for the development, Lor Ray Center, LLC.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in mid-August.