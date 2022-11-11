Christian Arevalo gets 4 years in prison for Willmar police shooting incident

A Willmar man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his part in a police shooting incident in Willmar. According to KWLM, 25-year-old Christian Arevalo was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of 1st Degree Assault-Use of Deadly Force Against a Peace Officer.

On July 4th, Arevalo drove his brother Sebastian to an address on Southwest 3rd Street, where Sebastian allegedly fired several shots at a group of people including a Willmar police officer. No one was injured.

On Thursday Judge Stephen Wentzel sentenced Arevalo to 51 months in prison, and gave him credit for 128 days he has already spent in the Kandiyohi County Jail. The sentence will be served concurrently with sentences Arevalo was earlier given on five prior convictions of marijuana possession, dwi and domestic assault going back to 2020.

(JP Cola, KWLM)