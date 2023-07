Christian rock band Newsboys will perform in Mankato later this year.

The band will play at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Saturday, October 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at Ticketmaster.

Newsboys were founded in 1985 in Mooloolaba, Queensland, Australia. Now based in Nashville, Tennessee, the band has released 17 studio albums, six of which have been certified gold.