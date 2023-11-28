Christmas at Hubbard House tours this weekend

Mankato’s Hubbard House will open this weekend for holiday tours.

The historic home is decked out in Victorian Christmas decor and a cast of characters will greet visitors on their self-guided tours on Saturday, December 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, December 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hubbard Family Christmas includes a festive scavenger hunt in the Carriage House, live music, and a holiday gift shop.

Tickets and tour times are available at www.blueearthcountyhistory.com