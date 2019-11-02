Christmas in Southern Minnesota – Events & Traditions

(Mankato, MN) – Southern Minnesota has all the sparkle and magic you need to make your Christmas season memorable.

From lighted parades to holiday festival and craft bazaars, the region has activities for old and young alike.

Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival

Saturday, November 16, 2019

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join Alpha Media as they help kick off the Toys for Tots holiday campaign. Join Santa and his gang at Mankato Civic Center’s Grand Hall for a free community celebration. Pictures with Santa, children’s activities, entertainment, and shopping! You’re invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

Family Fun Night Frozen Party

Friday, November 22, 2019

North Mankato Taylor Library

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1001 Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato

Frozen games, treats, and more!

MORE INFO

Kiwanis Holiday Lights Parade

Friday, November 29th @ 6 p.m.

Sibley Park

900 Mound Avenue, Mankato

Lighting ceremony to follow. Parade route from Mound Avenue into Sibley Park

MORE INFO

Kiwanis Holiday Lights

Friday, November 29th – December 31st

Sibley Park

900 Mound Avenue, Mankato

This celebration of holiday lights for the Greater Mankato area and region builds on past traditions and promotes the communities we serve, while raising non-perishable food donations for those in need.

MORE INFO

Parade of Lights

Friday, November 29th

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Ulm welcomes Santa to town with a Parade of Lights. Over 60 units, brightly lit with thousands of twinkling light makes its way through historic downtown.

MORE INFO

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Friday, November 29th @ 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 30th @ 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

State Street Theater Co., New Ulm

The classic animated television special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Charles M. Schultz, comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation on November 29 & 30 at State Street Theater Co., 1 North State Street, New Ulm.

MORE INFO

19th Annual Hollydaze Winter Festival

Saturday, November 30th @ 6 p.m.

Le Center, Minnesota

Laser and light show, performances by Chicks on Sticks and the FireFox Performers, park decorations and lights, contests for the best-decorated fish house and best parade unit, live nativity scene in the park.

MORE INFO

Sleepy Eye 2019 Light the Night Holiday Event

Saturday, November 30th

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sleepy Eye Sportsmens Park

MN 68, Sleepy Eye

Santa will arrive by fire truck for kids to visit and take photos. Bring an unwrapped toy for Brown County’s Santa’s Closet. FREE carriage rides, yummy s’mores, cider & hot cocoa, popcorn, hot dogs, and more.

MORE INFO

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

It’s the museum’s 3rd annual Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy hot breakfast from the Wooden Spoon, special seasonal activities, and take your photos with Santa.

MORE INFO

Christmas in Lake Crystal

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center

621 W Nathan Street, Lake Crystal

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for those special gifts or find something unique for yourself at this fun event. Over 60 vendors, silent auction, cookie bake sale, chili feed, pictures with Santa, drop-in daycare

MORE INFO

The Nutcracker

Saturday, December 7, 2019

1 p.m. and 5 p.m. shows

State Street Theater Co w/ Mankato Ballet Company

Join the Mankato Ballet Company at the State Street Theater for the opening weekend of “The Nutcracker” for this family-friendly holiday tradition.

MORE INFO

Holiday Craft and Vendor Show

Saturday, December 7, 2019

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mankato National Guard Armory

Largest craft and vendor show in the Mankato area! Over 70 booth spaces. Food and beverages available on site

MORE INFO

