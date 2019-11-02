Christmas in Southern Minnesota – Events & Traditions

(Mankato, MN) – Southern Minnesota has all the sparkle and magic you need to make your Christmas season memorable.
From lighted parades to holiday festival and craft bazaars, the region has activities for old and young alike.
Check out the festive list of events we've compiled. Keep checking back, as we'll continue to add events as the holiday season progresses.
Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival
Saturday, November 16, 2019
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Join Alpha Media as they help kick off the Toys for Tots holiday campaign. Join Santa and his gang at Mankato Civic Center’s Grand Hall for a free community celebration. Pictures with Santa, children’s activities, entertainment, and shopping! You’re invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
Family Fun Night Frozen Party
Friday, November 22, 2019
North Mankato Taylor Library
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
1001 Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato
Frozen games, treats, and more!
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Parade
Friday, November 29th @ 6 p.m.
Sibley Park
900 Mound Avenue, Mankato
Lighting ceremony to follow. Parade route from Mound Avenue into Sibley Park
Kiwanis Holiday Lights
Friday, November 29th – December 31st
Sibley Park
900 Mound Avenue, Mankato
This celebration of holiday lights for the Greater Mankato area and region builds on past traditions and promotes the communities we serve, while raising non-perishable food donations for those in need.
Parade of Lights
Friday, November 29th
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Ulm welcomes Santa to town with a Parade of Lights. Over 60 units, brightly lit with thousands of twinkling light makes its way through historic downtown.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Friday, November 29th @ 2 p.m.
Saturday, November 30th @ 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
State Street Theater Co., New Ulm
The classic animated television special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Charles M. Schultz, comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation on November 29 & 30 at State Street Theater Co., 1 North State Street, New Ulm.
19th Annual Hollydaze Winter Festival
Saturday, November 30th @ 6 p.m.
Le Center, Minnesota
Laser and light show, performances by Chicks on Sticks and the FireFox Performers, park decorations and lights, contests for the best-decorated fish house and best parade unit, live nativity scene in the park.
Sleepy Eye 2019 Light the Night Holiday Event
Saturday, November 30th
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sleepy Eye Sportsmens Park
MN 68, Sleepy Eye
Santa will arrive by fire truck for kids to visit and take photos. Bring an unwrapped toy for Brown County’s Santa’s Closet. FREE carriage rides, yummy s’mores, cider & hot cocoa, popcorn, hot dogs, and more.
Breakfast with Santa
Saturday, December 7, 2019
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota
7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
It’s the museum’s 3rd annual Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy hot breakfast from the Wooden Spoon, special seasonal activities, and take your photos with Santa.
Christmas in Lake Crystal
Saturday, December 7, 2019
Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center
621 W Nathan Street, Lake Crystal
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for those special gifts or find something unique for yourself at this fun event. Over 60 vendors, silent auction, cookie bake sale, chili feed, pictures with Santa, drop-in daycare
The Nutcracker
Saturday, December 7, 2019
1 p.m. and 5 p.m. shows
State Street Theater Co w/ Mankato Ballet Company
Join the Mankato Ballet Company at the State Street Theater for the opening weekend of “The Nutcracker” for this family-friendly holiday tradition.
Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
Saturday, December 7, 2019
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mankato National Guard Armory
Largest craft and vendor show in the Mankato area! Over 70 booth spaces. Food and beverages available on site
