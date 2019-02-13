Chuck E. Cheese Denies Recycling Old Pizzas After YouTuber’s Conspiracy Theory Goes Viral

After Shane Dawson, the host of the Investigating Conspiracies whose YouTube channel has over 20 million subscribers, posted a video claiming that his belief that the restaurant chain takes uneaten pizzas from old customers and serves them as new, Chuck E. Cheese has released a statement to PEOPLE.

“The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false,” a spokesperson for the company says. “No conspiracies here – our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”

According to Dawson’s theory—which he emphasizes is “just a theory, not a fact”—uneaten slices of pizza are saved from customers’ leftover trays and then used to make a new pie to be reheated and given out to the next guest. In the video, Dawson shows a pizza with uneven edges that looks like it’s been pieced together, and cites other examples of this he’s found on the internet.

Nearly 8 million people have watched the video and more than 193,000 people have commented their reactions.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook