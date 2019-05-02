Cinco de Mayo 2019 Freebies: Burritos, Tacos, Margaritas, T-shirts, and More

Cinco de Mayo freebies and deals are back, and this year your favorite Mexican, Southwestern and Tex-Mex food chains have everything from FREE T-shirts to FREE burritos to help celebrate on Sunday, May 5th, and beyond.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the day when the Mexican army conquered France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and in the U.S., friends and families gather or go out and feast on tacos, nachos, margaritas and more.

Below, you’ll find 16 fresh Cinco de Mayo offers for 2019. Every restaurant chain below has locations in New York State, so click the “locations” link and don’t miss out on a great offer near you.

Bahama Breeze

$5 classic margaritas and $10 Create Your Own Premium Tequila and Rum Flights at participating locations through May 31, except Mother’s Day. Find a location >>

Baja Fresh

Buy two tacos, get one free with a coupon on May 5. Check Facebook for the coupon. Find a location >>

Bar Louie

Cabo de Mayo specials run May 3-5, and include:

• $5 Modello (20 oz)

• $5 Cinco Ritas

• $5 Santo Mezquila Shots

• 2 Tacos for $5 featuring our NEW Louie’s Philly Cheesesteak taco and Sammy’s Red Rockin’ Buffalo Chicken Taco

Find a location>>

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

$1 tacos and $4 Corona Extras all day on Cinco De Mayo. Find a location >>

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mankato’s Spring Clean-Up Begins This Weekend St. Clair Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Here’s How You Can Win Free White Castle for a Year Company Seeks ‘Snoozeterns’ to Get Paid Testing Beds How Many Texts Can You Send Before Looking Clingy? Study Finds the Exact Number If Your Relationship Isn’t So Sexy Anymore, You’ll Notice These 4 Signs
Comments