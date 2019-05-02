Cinco de Mayo 2019 Freebies: Burritos, Tacos, Margaritas, T-shirts, and More

Cinco de Mayo freebies and deals are back, and this year your favorite Mexican, Southwestern and Tex-Mex food chains have everything from FREE T-shirts to FREE burritos to help celebrate on Sunday, May 5th, and beyond.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates the day when the Mexican army conquered France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and in the U.S., friends and families gather or go out and feast on tacos, nachos, margaritas and more.
Below, you’ll find 16 fresh Cinco de Mayo offers for 2019. Every restaurant chain below has locations in New York State, so click the “locations” link and don’t miss out on a great offer near you.
$5 classic margaritas and $10 Create Your Own Premium Tequila and Rum Flights at participating locations through May 31, except Mother's Day.
Buy two tacos, get one free with a coupon on May 5. Check Facebook for the coupon.
Cabo de Mayo specials run May 3-5, and include:
• $5 Modello (20 oz)
• $5 Cinco Ritas
• $5 Santo Mezquila Shots
• 2 Tacos for $5 featuring our NEW Louie’s Philly Cheesesteak taco and Sammy’s Red Rockin’ Buffalo Chicken Taco
$1 tacos and $4 Corona Extras all day on Cinco De Mayo.