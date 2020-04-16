Cinemark Planning to Re-Open Theatres Around July 1

Figuring that the COVID-19 crisis will calm by the summer, Cinemark CFO and COO Sean Gamble Wednesday told investors and financial analysts in a special conference call that the chain is looking to “ramp up” by July 1 with employees coming back roughly two weeks prior in late June. That said, openings could be “state by state, county by county” per Gamble “scaled by demand” with possible reduced hours and days of the week.

That said Gamble cautioned that it could take three months before the circuit is experiencing normal levels of business.

“We won’t be everything back day 1, but dip our toe approach,” said Gamble.

Cinemark CEO and Board Director Mark Zoradi added there will be two weeks of “showing library product, high profile library product” as the chain expects a slow flow of attendance. The big blast off anticipated here is the weekend of July 17-19 which is when Warner Bros. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is blasting off.

In regards to ticket pricing in the face of safety local and state ordinances that could be in place, Zoradi said “we’ll charge less when we start to get people back with high profile library product. We’ll be able to make deals with studio partners prior to the big tentpoles coming.”

