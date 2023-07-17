Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland coming to the Mankato

A must-see holiday event is coming to Mankato.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will usher in the magic of the season on Friday, November 17 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Tickets start at $34.50 and go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.

Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.