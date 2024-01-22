City accepting applications for Mankato’s Community Development Block Grant Program

The City of Mankato is taking applications for public service grants through the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Applicants should be social service providers who assist low and moderate-income households with needs such as homeless shelter bed expansion, food support, job training, transportation, and more.

Approximately $58,000 in grants are available with a minimum grant award of $3,000.

Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

