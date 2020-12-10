City Center Partnership launches bonus gift card program

In an effort to provide relief to City Center businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the City Center Partnership is introducing a new Bonus Gift Card Program.

The program was designed in response to feedback from business owners who said that the fastest, and best, way to support them through the pandemic was with gift card purchases.

For a limited time, the City Center will offer free $20 gift cards with proof of purchase of a minimum of $50 in food, merchandise, and/or gift cards from a participating City Center business.

Funds for the program were available as a result of planned investments that didn’t happen due to the pandemic. Funds are limited, so the Bonus Gift card program will be offered only on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers can fill out an online form showing their proof of purchase and order their free $20 gift card.