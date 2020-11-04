City council incumbents win in Mankato, North Mankato

Two incumbents with city council seats in both Mankato and North Mankato have won re-election.

In Mankato:

Dennis Dieken won a second term to Ward 2 seat on the Mankato City Council, getting about 74% of the vote, compared to 25% by challenger Daniel Gatluak Puot Well. Dieken was elected to the city council in 2016

Mike Laven ran for Council Member at Large unopposed, winning handily with 15,773 votes. There were 221 write-in votes for this contest.

Jenn Melby-Kelley easily won her unopposed Ward 4 seat with 98% of the vote.

In North Mankato:

Billy Steiner and Jim Whitlock will keep their seats on the North Mankato City Council after winning 29% and 24% of the vote, respectively. Whitlock edged challenger Nancy Goodwin by just 20 votes to keep his seat. Also on the ballot was Matt Person, who won 23% of the votes.