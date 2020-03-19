City & County Government: What’s open, what’s closed, and how to obtain services during the shutdown

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, local government operations are limiting public access, and changing the way they serve residents. As counties and cities release information, we’ll update you here.

County

Blue Earth County

Blue Earth County has suspended all walk-services, except for emergency and critically high-priority operations. Services will be available by phone and online.

Public entrances will be closed and signed at high-traffic locations, including – but not limited to – the Government Center, Historic Courthouse, Public Works main/satellite building locations, county offices within the Justice Center (main entrance open for court access), and county libraries.

Nicollet County

Public entry into most county buildings will be prohibited until further notice. Exceptions are the County Government Center for court and probation services only, and the county sheriff’s office. Services will still be available through telephone, e-mail, and online.

Le Sueur County

All county public-facing services at the courthouse, justice center, environmental services, and highway department will be closed through April 6, 2020. Court Administration, probation, and the lobby of the sheriff’s office – all located in the Justice Center – will remain open to the public. During the closure period, the county will work to define creative solutions for serving residents that do not require person-to-person contact. Residents requiring services should call the main phone line, at (507) 357-2251. Staff is also available by email; addresses are listed on the county website.

Renville County

All county offices are closed to the public. Exceptions will be made for Renville County citizen/client transactions that require in-person visits and cannot be postponed. These exceptions will require an appointment. Employees will continue to be available to help the public via email, phone, and virtual visits. A list of department contacts can be found online.

City

Mankato

The Intergovernmental Center in the Civic Center Plaza, and Mankato Public Safety on Front Street is restricted for public access starting Tuesday.

Utility bills can be paid online, or by phone at 833-245-1941. Utility payments can also be made by mail to the Intergovernmental Center, or by using the dropbox at the Civic Center Plaza location

Water service will not be disconnected for any city of Mankato customers until further notice. Anyone having difficulty paying a bill should contact staff at 311.

Reservations at city park shelter, facilities, or campgrounds will be cancelled until further notice. Deposit refunds will be provided once the city is operating at full capacity. Park restrooms are closed.

Reservations at city park shelter, facilities, or campgrounds will be cancelled until further notice. Deposit refunds will be provided once the city is operating at full capacity. Park restrooms are closed. Building permits and zoning applications may be submitted electronically (flash drive or CD) in the Intergovernmental Center dropbox. Payments can be made by phone by calling 311. Building inspections can be scheduled by calling 311.

Public housing information for existing tenants – Orness Plaza offices will be closed until further notice. Housing briefings and tenant recertifications will be done over the phone with assigned housing specialists. Staff will be available by phone or email. Rental payments can be submitted in the Intergovernmental Center dropbox.

The city is looking for ways to provide relief to businesses, individuals, and others as the situation evolves. Payroll services to employees and payment to vendors will move forward.

The Mankato Transit system has waived bus fares. Passengers can ride city buses at no cost, and larger buses will be used to help with social distancing. Keep track of Mankato bus routes on the Bus Mankato app.

North Mankato

City Hall is closed to the public until further notice, but city staff will continue to work in the facility. North Mankato staff is offering alternative ways for residents to obtain services: