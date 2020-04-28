City looking for public input on Warren St corridor in Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato is hosting an online open house on proposed concepts from the Warren Street corridor.

Public input is sought at Sound Off Mankato on three proposed concepts for Warren St between Riverfront Dr and Highland Park:

The concepts were based on feedback provided by residents and other stakeholders in a study on the corridor.

The goals of the project are to enhance safety, connectivity and effective travel for vehicles, transit and pedestrians.

The city says more than 9,000 vehicles travel the segment of Warren St daily. The project reconstruction was recommended as part of Mankato’s Community Investment Plan.

For more details on the project, residents can watch a video. Project facts and additional information on the project is also available.