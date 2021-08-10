City of Austin announces masks to be required in all city facilities effective August 10th

The City of Austin announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that masks will now be required in City of Austin facilities, including city hall, the fire and police departments, the public library, park and rec facilities, including both Riverside and Packer Arena, and at the nature center.

City officials cited Mower County moving into the high COVID-19 transmission rate on August 9th as the main reason for the announcement. Beginning August 10th, masks will be required in all indoor public areas in City of Austin owned facilities until further notice, regardless of your vaccination status.