City of Lamberton gets $581K Safe Routes to School grant

The City of Lamberton has been awarded a $581,400 grant to improve traffic safety near schools.

The $1.4 million in grants from the Minnesota Department of Transportation were awarded to support the Safe Routes to School program. Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the 35 school districts that are recipients of the funding. The grants will go towards planning and projects for the next year.

Lamberton’s grant is for “Planning Assistance,” intended to help communities convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies, and identify solutions that fit their local need.

The grants are funded with state and federal Safe Routes to School dollars.