City of Mankato asking for public input on transit system

The City of Mankato is asking for public input on the transit system

The Mankato Transit System wants to enhance transportation options for the Minnesota State University, Mankato community, and is considering extending service hours along the U-Zone routes.

The community is invited to provide input on when transit service should stop, where passengers need to get dropped off within the U-Zone section, and if a fare change will affect ridership.

There are a couple of ways to offer feedback: