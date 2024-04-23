City of Mankato asking for public input on transit system
April 23, 2024 10:40AM CDT
The Mankato Transit System wants to enhance transportation options for the Minnesota State University, Mankato community, and is considering extending service hours along the U-Zone routes.
The community is invited to provide input on when transit service should stop, where passengers need to get dropped off within the U-Zone section, and if a fare change will affect ridership.
There are a couple of ways to offer feedback:
- Take a survey on Every Voice Mankato
- Provide input at the City of Mankato table in the Student Union on Tuesday, April 23rd from 10 a.m. – Noon