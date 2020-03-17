City of Mankato implements new COVID-19 safety measures

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato is implementing a number of safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mankato has made changes to public building access, according to an update Monday from City Manager Pat Hentges. The Civic Center, including the public walk-through, has been closed.

The Intergovernmental Center in the Civic Center Plaza, and Mankato Public Safety on Front Street is restricted for public access starting Tuesday.

Utility bills can be paid online, or by phone at 833-245-1941. Utility payments can also be made by mail to the Intergovernmental Center, or by using the dropbox at the Civic Center Plaza location.

According to Hentges’ update, water service will not be disconnected for any city of Mankato customers until further notice. Anyone having difficulty paying a bill should contact staff at 311.

The city has also implemented the following changes:

Parks and facilities – Reservations at city park shelter, facilities, or campgrounds will be cancelled until further notice. Deposit refunds will be provided once the city is operating at full capacity. Park restrooms are closed.

Building permit and zoning applications – Plans may be submitted electronically (flash drive or CD) in the Intergovernmental Center dropbox. Payments can be made by phone by calling 311. Building inspections can be scheduled by calling 311.

Public housing information for existing tenants – Orness Plaza offices will be closed until further notice. Housing briefings and tenant recertifications will be done over the phone with assigned housing specialists. Staff will be available by phone or email. Rental payments can be submitted in the Intergovernmental Center dropbox.

Mankato City Council meeting – The council will hold an emergency online meeting Tuesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. to enact local emergency ordinances that reinforce state executive orders.

Payment information – The city is looking for ways to provide relief to businesses, individuals, and others as the situation evolves. Payroll services to employees and payment to vendors will move forward.