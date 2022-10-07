City of Mankato looking for feedback on affordable housing needs

Mankato is looking for public input on the city’s affordable housing needs.

An open house and roundtable discussion will be held on Tuesday, October 11. Sessions will be offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Both sessions will be held in the Mankato Room on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center at 10 Civic Center Plaza. For those unable to attend, ideas can be provided at Every Voice Mankato. A survey can also be completed online.

Public feedback will be important as Mankato develops an Affordable Housing Action plan. Topics that may be covered include homelessness, senior housing, rental housing, home ownership options, housing preservation, and other housing needs.