City of Mankato settles lawsuit with landlord

The City of Mankato has settled a civil lawsuit against a local landlord that alleged poor living and safety conditions.

Landlord Shawn Clow will turn three of his properties over to Twin Cities-based Lighthouse Management Group. His other 13 properties must have at least one city inspection by March 1.

The lawsuit, filed in November by the City of Mankato and two tenants, accused Clow of numerous safety and cleanliness violations at his properties, including non-functioning building locks, and water leaking in common areas.

The Mankato City Council voted unanimously last night to accept the proposed settlement following a closed session.